MILWAUKEE — In the middle of New Year’s Day, a Menomonee Falls man was killed by a drunk driver in a high-speed collision that also left both of his parents seriously injured.

According to the Milwaukee County Examiner’s Office, the 52-year-old Menomonee Falls man was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by his father while his mother was in the back seat on the passenger’s side.

As they approached the intersection of N 99th St & Good Hope Rd, a 21-year-old driver described as being well over the legal BAC limit allegedly crashed into their vehicle at a high speed. The victim and his parents were extracted from the vehicle and transported to the Froedtert Hospital Emergency Department to be treated.

The male victim was declared dead at the hospital and his brother was contacted as his parents were put into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The victim was then identified as Craig A. Schimming of Menomonee Falls.

No further details on the parents’ condition have been revealed to the public at this stage of a sensitive investigation.

Records obtained by WTMJ confirmed that the suspect accused of killing the Menomonee Falls resident and injuring his family was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: Southwest Airlines “back to normal” after slew of cancellations