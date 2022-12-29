MILWAUKEE — Charges are being submitted against three people in the death of a United States Postal Service worker who was fatally shot while in the line of duty earlier this month.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Wisconsin, the three people facing charges are 36-year-old Kevin McCaa, 26-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. and 34-year-old Shanelle McCoy.

A criminal complaint suggests that McCaa and Ducksworth, both Milwaukee residents, either murdered or aided in the homicide of USPS letter carrier Aundre Cross on Dec. 9, 2022. If convicted, each of the suspects faces a life sentence in prison for their crimes. An additional 10-year sentence is on the table for firing a gun in furtherance of a crime.

McCoy, on the other hand, faces charges for providing false information during the investigative process, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison if found guilty and convicted.

“Today’s charges are the direct result of the tireless efforts of dedicated law enforcement professionals from the Milwaukee Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the FBI and other federal, state, and local partners,” stated U.S. Attorney Haanstad. “I commend the hard work and collaboration of all involved in seeking justice for the victim, his family, and his loved ones. This office remains fully committed to seeking to hold those responsible for acts of violence fully accountable for their actions.”

Ducksworth is facing additional charges for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and possession of a firearm for the intent of drug trafficking. McCaa, who was already a convicted felon, faces an additional 15-year penalty for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Chicago Division, the three suspects are all being held under federal supervision.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

