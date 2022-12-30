MILWAUKEE — Southwest Airlines back to their “normal schedule” Friday after canceling or delaying thousands of flights since Monday, leaving travelers in a bind.

Reasons for the cancellations included: a workers shortage, overcrowded planes, the “tripledemic” and poor weather.

“Southwest Airlines is operating our normal schedule on Friday, Dec. 30,” a press release sent from Southwest read. “We appreciate the dedicated work of the Southwest Team to restore our schedule, and we anticipate minimal disruptions for the weekend. Once again, we value the continued patience and support of our valued Customers, and we apologize for the inconveniences of the past week.”

Southwest Airlines baggage claim at @MitchellAirport on Tuesday during the “widespread disruption” vs. Friday morning where everything is “back to normal.” pic.twitter.com/13ckFHb8tQ — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 30, 2022

Jackie flying from Austin, Texas said her flight to Milwaukee was canceled, rescheduled and then canceled again leading her to rebook with another airline “to finally get here.” However, she said her flight back to Bat City has been a complete turnaround.

“But now today going home it’s been really smooth and everyone’s been super helpful,” Jackie said.

Shamar here from Florida has been waiting to get back home for two weeks. His new flight is supposed to depart from Mitchell Airport on Saturday at 5:30 a.m.

“I’m happy. It’s emotionally damaging living in here, staying here for two weeks,” Shamar said.

Ed’s flight from Milwaukee to Los Angeles was canceled Tuesday before being rescheduled for Friday morning.

“So far [everything’s been moving well],” Ed said. “It’s time to get out of here.”

So far, all of Southwest arrivals and departures on time Friday morning at @MitchellAirport. pic.twitter.com/FVYIoYZwVe — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 30, 2022

Travelers affected by the “operational disruption” can click here for additional assistance.

Travelers who need help reclaiming their luggage can click here.

