MILWAUKEE — A suspect(s) steals a vehicle in Milwaukee with a 6-year-old boy in the backseat, police say.

According to police, “unknown persons” hopped into a vehicle that was already running near 32nd and Michigan. They sped off with the boy inside before stopping about a block away. The persons then got out.

The boy’s mother told police she located her vehicle shortly after and that the boy was left unscathed. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have anymore information, call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. If you’d rather stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

