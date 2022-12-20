MILWAUKEE — The first child to die from the flu in Wisconsin this winter season has been confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday.

“DHS is saddened to report the first death of a child from influenza in Wisconsin this season,” DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard said. “Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible. It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season.”

Nationally, about 30 pediatric flu-related deaths have been reported.

DHS is suggesting that everyone six months or older get vaccinated against the flu. According to a press release sent out by DHS, “early data show this year’s flu vaccine is a match to current circulating influenza strains and will prevent or reduce symptoms of influenza infection.”

Finding a location to get the vaccine is simple, click here or call 211 or 877-947-2211

DHS recommends taking these daily step to help stop the spread of germs and increase protection:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

