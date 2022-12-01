MILWAUKEE — For the first time this season, star wing Khris Middleton is expected to suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

The return was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday morning. Middleton has been sidelined for the entire season while recovering from offseason wrist surgery. The 31-year-old has averaged at least 20 points per game in four of his last five season in Milwaukee.

Although his absence has been felt on the perimeter, the Bucks have carried on to a 15-5 record without their second-best player. Now, the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed will welcome a key member of their championship core from 2021.

Middleton was an All-Star reserve for the third time in his career last season, averaging 20.1 points per game on 57.5% true shooting — tied for the third-best mark of his career.

The veteran wing’s leadership, shooting range, shot creation and underrated playmaking abilities have been influential in the team’s recent success and in many ways, helped pave the way for Giannis Antetokounmpo to emerge as a perennial MVP candidate.

By adding Middleton back into the mix, the Bucks will receive a much-needed boost on the 3-point line. Milwaukee ranked top five in 3-point attempts, makes and percentage during the 2021-22 season. They haven’t been as successful from deep thus far, making 34.9% of their shots from deep for 17th in the league.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ training staff has ramped up Middleton’s workload in recent weeks, sending him to train with their G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd leading up to his return. Although he didn’t play any games for the team, it was used as an opportunity to improve his conditioning ahead of NBA action.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer will face with a difficult decision in his starting lineup. Middleton will rejoin mainstays in Giannis, point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez as starters. One of the team’s two guards, Jevon Carter or Grayson Allen, will be shifted back to the bench unit.

By on/off differential, the Bucks are 14.1 points per 100 possessions better with Allen on the court this season versus when he’s on the bench. Effectively, this means the team has performed much better with him on the court. Allen has been particularly effective in his last 11 games, making an outstanding 53.1% of his shots from the 3-point line.

Carter, however, is up to a career-best 9.1 points per game and is shooting more efficiently than ever before. His intense defensive mindset and point guard skills bring a certain edge to the Bucks’ lineup that cannot be replaced easily.

Regardless of who shifts to the bench, Milwaukee proved itself to be a dominant team without its All-Star in the rotation. The team is playing with a second NBA Finals appearance in three seasons on its radar.