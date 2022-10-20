MILWAUKEE – Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic and the Department of Public Works on Thursday unveil new construction that’s being designed to curb reckless driving in Milwaukee.

The construction includes signage, high visibility crosswalk markings, traffic circles and pinned on bumpouts and refuge islands. This is all apart of the Reckless Driving Mitigation Project paid for by an allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The DPW is installing 16 projects to curb reckless driving with the remainder scheduled for construction in 2023. The initiative is part of the City of Milwaukee’s $19 million investment for reckless driving mitigation projects.