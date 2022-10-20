MILWAUKEE – Several schools across Southeast Wisconsin receive hoax school shooting threats Thursday morning.

According to TMJ4 News, nine schools confirm that the active shooter threats were false and no shootings have been reported.

Here are the schools:

Bradford High School of the Kenosha Unified School District

LakeView Technology Academy of the Kenosha Unified School District

Rufus King High School of the Milwaukee School District

Rawson Elementary School of the South Milwaukee School District

Park High School of the Racine Unified School District

Franklin High School of Franklin Public Schools

Port Washington High School of the Port Washington-Saukville School District

South High School of the Sheboygan Area School District

Grafton High School of the Grafton School District

Milwaukee police say there’s no evidence of an active shooting. The department refers to the practice of falsely reporting incidents like this as “swatting.”

Mayor Cavalier Johnson says he spoke with Milwaukee Chief Jeff Norman and Norman confirmed that the police department will “thoroughly” investigate the situation.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson on the hoax threats made to several schools across Wisconsin.



“Parents should not have to put up with that,” Johnson says. pic.twitter.com/pOlCQ9G8Ht — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 20, 2022

The FBI says they’re tracking multiple active shootings in the area.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made,” the bureau said in a statement sent out. “The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”