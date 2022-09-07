MILWAUKEE- Reckless driving remains a problem in the city of Milwaukee, even as city leaders work on philosophical, and physical changes to roadways.

According to Milwaukee’s Vision Zero program, 48 people have been killed by traffic violence since January 1st. During that same time frame 358 people have been seriously injured.

The latest victim appears to be a yet-to-be-identified woman, who was struck by the driver of a vehicle while walking near North Teutonia Avenue and West Congress just before 6 o’clock Thursday morning. Milwaukee Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested at the scene. Charges against him are pending.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson committed to the ‘Vision Zero’ program earlier this year in an effort to combat reckless & deadly driving. As part of the program the city has begun putting in place physical deterrents, like curb extensions & speed humps in area known to be hot spots for speeders.

According to our news partners at TMJ4, city crews installed 10 speed humps last week and plan on building at least 260 more by the end of the year.

In 2021 eighty-seven traffic deaths were reported in Milwaukee, in 2020 that number was 107.