Nearly half covered by forests, crisscrossed by 84,000 miles of rivers and dotted with more than 15,000 inland lakes, Wisconsin’s natural resources beckon to be explored. Here’s to late nights around the bonfire and long days in the outdoors.

Hit the trails on an ATV in Black River State Forest (Jackson County)

Reserve a site at the Castle Mound Campground in the Black River State Forest for an exhilarating ATV adventure. The 68,000-acre state forest near Black River Falls is a dream for motorized riding.

Thirty-three miles of ATV trails crisscross the pine and oak forest, follow the Black River’s curving bank and link up with wider trail systems in Jackson and Clark counties. If you don’t own an ATV or UTV, that’s no problem! Bear Bogging Adventure Tours rents out four-person UTVs in nearby Warrens and Black River Falls for a premium offroad experience.

Don’t worry about getting dirty – that’s part of the fun – because there’s an accessible shower building available at the Castle Mound Campground. Open all year, the campground is ideal for any-season adventures. And while you’re in the forest, keep a keen eye out for elk! A herd of these beautiful animals was released in the area a few years back after being absent for more than 125 years.

Stay on the water at Bay Shore Campground in New Franken (Brown County)

This charming county park lies on the shore of Lake Michigan’s Green Bay. Reserve one of the 110 wooded campsites and find on-site firewood and ice, laundry, a playground and even Wi-Fi for a comfortable week-long stay. It’s also great for spur-of-the-moment trips. Many campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About halfway between Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay, the campground is a perfect home base to catch a Green Bay Packers game and see the stunning fall colors in Door County. When you’re not cooking over the campfire, head into Green Bay for lunch at Al’s Hamburgers – a go-to burger and milkshake spot since 1934.

You can’t go wrong choosing a classic hamburger served with onions and pickles. Or treat yourself to a specialty like the Hash Burger, which comes with Al’s famous corned beef hash. And you have to order a milkshake with your burger for that perfect savory and sweet combination.

Find relaxation at Comfort Cove Resort & Campground in Phillips (Price County)

This quiet Northwoods property sits just outside the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest with its hiking trails, motorized paths and lakes.

At Comfort Cove, pitch a tent in the woods or next to the crystal-clear Solberg Lake. Or reserve a fully equipped cabin for all the comforts of home. These heated cabins are great for a winter adventure. Fill the days with snowmobiling, ice fishing or snowshoeing and head back to the wood-paneled cabins to warm up in the evening.

There’s no need to cook either. Comfort Cove’s newly remodeled bar and grill has an inviting atmosphere and serves satisfying dishes like their homemade pizza. When the weather’s nice, dine on the screened-in porch and soak in the view overlooking the lake.

