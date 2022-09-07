WISCONSIN- More than a dozen people with ties to law enforcement, military service, or public office, have been linked to the Oath Keepers group.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified more than 600 people living in Wisconsin with ties to the group. A list of more than 38-thousand names was leaked by the non-profit journalist collective, Distributed Denial of Secrets, in September of 2021.

According to the ADL’s list, six of the Wisconsinites listed are elected officials, four currently work in law enforcement agencies, three are first responders and one member of the military.

The ADL put a disclaimer on their report reading:

“An individual’s inclusion on the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper , that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities. When reviewing this information, you should bear in mind the possibility that the individual misunderstood the nature of the Oath Keepers. Before taking any action based on this information, an individualized assessment of the individual must take place.”

The Oath Keepers are accused of playing a role in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Among the names listed on the DDoS leak are:

Madison Alderman Gary Halverson

Village of North Hudson President Stan Wekkin

Village of Sullivan Trustee Randy McHugh

Two Rivers City Council President Darla LeClair

Village of Holmen Trustee Rodney Stanek

Rock County Board Supervisor Rick Richard

Overall, the list included more than 38-thousand names, 81 individuals holding public office or currently running for office and 373 people serving in law enforcement.