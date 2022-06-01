RACINE – Police are searching for a “missing endangered person.”

40-year-old John Gregory Ruble was last seen at 5000 W. National Ave in Milwaukee around 2:27 p.m. as he hopped on a Milwaukee city bus heading eastbound. The report says TranStar Medical transport had dropped Ruble off at the Milwaukee VA around noon.

He’s been described as 6 feet tall, weighing between 180-190 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and beige Timberland boots.

If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.