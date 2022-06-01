Reckless driving has been a persistent issue in Milwaukee for some time now and community organization Common Ground Wisconsin say they’re tired of it. They, along with Mayor Cavalier Johnson are searching for ways to curb such driving, calling for a universal affordable driver’s education program for all Milwaukee students.

In 2022, there have been more than 6,000 traffic accidents, including 22 deadly ones.

Common Ground and Mayor Johnson from City Hall sent letters to the insurance companies who Common Ground says hold 50 per cent of the Milwaukee market: American Family, State Farm and Progressive. In the letter, the two parties are asking the three companies to put $550,000, respectively, in the program each year.

Common Ground says the state used to fund MPS driver’s education until the 2004 budget cuts.

Reinstated in 2014, the program costs students just $35 compared to commercial classes which could instead end up costing hundreds of dollars. However, only MPS students are eligible, not Milwaukee private and charter school students.

“Cars are being used as weapons,” Common Ground Strategy Team member Brenda McMurtry said. “Drag races, hit-and-runs, running red lights, running stop signs, running from police and car theft have become habits for some…We need to give our young people the opportunity to learn safe driving practices.”