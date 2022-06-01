MILWAUKEE- The City of Milwaukee is one step closer to securing the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The Common Council today approved the framework of an agreement that would allow Milwaukee to host the convention if the Republican National Committee chooses to come here. Milwaukee and Nashville are the two finalists for the convention. Organizers say they could make a final site choice by the end of the month.

The agreement reached today doesn’t guarantee that Milwaukee will get the RNC but did outline some specifics for the event such as security perimeters, road closures, and outside funding. If chosen, Milwaukee would need to apply for a $50 million security grant from the federal government.

“My support for this agreement is primarily driven by the benefits hardworking Milwaukee residents will earn when the Repbulican National Convention comes to our city,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement this morning. “I also favor this effort because it positions Milwaukee to attract additional big conventions in the coming years.”

Consultants and tourism experts say the convention could draw tens of thousands of visitors and have an estimated economic impact of $200 million.

The city’s Steering & Rules Committee delayed a vote on the contract last week after members voiced concerns about the financial burden such an event could have on the city budget.

City leaders, including Mayor Johnson will hold a press conference at 12:30 this afternoon to discuss todays vote and outline the next steps.