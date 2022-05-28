The Milwaukee Police department is investigating a fatal hit and run accident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 4600 block of W. Lisbon Friday night.

Police said a 46-year-old man was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle near 46th and Lisbon. The crash happened around 10:35 and involved a red Pontiac G5 two-door vehicle with a license plate of 271-TEW, according to Milwaukee Police.

Provided by Milwaukee Police

MPD is asking for the publics help in finding the vehicle and the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 414-935-7431.