The Milwaukee Police department is investigating a fatal hit and run accident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 4600 block of W. Lisbon Friday night.
Police said a 46-year-old man was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle near 46th and Lisbon. The crash happened around 10:35 and involved a red Pontiac G5 two-door vehicle with a license plate of 271-TEW, according to Milwaukee Police.
MPD is asking for the publics help in finding the vehicle and the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 414-935-7431.