MPS announced Tuesday that masks will be mandatory for student sand staff in all district buildings. The policy will take effect starting Wednesday, April 20th.

The decision was made after determining a significant transmission of the virus within the city of Milwaukee. In a press release from the school system, district procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will continue, including testing.

“The mask policy is in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The district has the option to revert back to a mask-optional policy if it is determined that there is not a significant risk of virus transmission within the city of Milwaukee and/or the school district. Masks will continue to be available for students and staff in all district buildings.”

Staff and students are currently encouraged to take the steps to stay safe and healthy:

Practice physical distancing.

Get vaccinated and boosted.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer

Follow quarantie and isoaltion practices recommended by the Centers Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sanitize surfaces often.

Maintain use of HEPA filtration units and change filters as needed.

The district encourages families to watch for communications from their children’s school and the district on changing conditions.