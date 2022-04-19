The NBA is fining Nets guard Kyrie Irving $50,000 for flipping the double bird toward Boston Celtics fans toward the end of game one of their best of seven playoff series Sunday afternoon.

The NBA has every right to fine Irving for his actions. Celtics fans have every right to boo their former hero. And Irving has every right to fire back.

After leaving the Celtics following the 2019 season, Irving has become public enemy number-1 in Boston. He’s been sworn at by fans, he’s had a water bottle thrown at him on the floor and alleged subtle racism from the TD Garden crowd.

The same Boston fans who applauded the acquisition of Irving before the 2017 season, are cursing his name five years later. When Irving bolted Boston for Brooklyn, those fans felt burned and they let Irving know every chance they get.

What used to be taboo is no longer. Athletes are barking back, with words or actions.

Gone are the days of athletes accepting three hours of fans straddling and sometimes crossing the line of what is acceptable. Gone are the days of “shut up and dribble”.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.