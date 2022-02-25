Kyiv is almost empty. Vladimir Putin’s Russian invaders are surrounding the city and experts around the world fear the capital city of Ukrain could fall in a matter of days.

Despite the likely takeover, Oksana Ivanyuk is still at her apartment in Kyiv. WTMJ’s John Mercure spoke with her via Zoom Friday.

“We woke up at 4 o’clock this morning because of bombings and explosions around our district,” Ivanyuk said. “People are not particularly afraid because we’ve been living in open war with Russia for eight years now.”

Constant conflict aside, she said she didn’t expect the invasion to be as ruthless and shameless as it’s been. Many citizens have fled the capital city anticipating a Russian takeover but Ivanyuk remains.

“Someone needs to meet them and say to them they are not welcome,” she said. “Let it be me.” When asked if she was afraid she responded saying “not really. I’m angry. I’m not afraid.”

Ivanyuk expects more bombing Friday evening in Kyiv.