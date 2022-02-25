







MILWAUKEE, WI – America’s Black Holocaust Museum officially reopens today, after a decade of it’s doors being closed.

The museum is located in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood at 401 W. North Avenue.

President and CEO of America’s Black Holocaust Museum Dr. Burt Davis spoke with WTMJ at the grand re-opening.

“It’s just unbelievable. It’s a dream that has finally come true. I described it as being on a long journey and finally you arrive at your destination,” said Davis.

Hundreds of people attended the celebratory event. Davis says when people visit the museum, it will be a journey through African American history not only in the U.S. but around the world.

“All of our triumphs and all of our tragedies, we will illustrate through our exhibits now and through our programming,” Davis said.

For museum hours of operation, CLICK HERE, then scroll to the bottom of the page.

