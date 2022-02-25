Three Milwaukee Police Officers have been suspended after a 20 year old man was found dead in his jail cell at MPD District 5 Wednesday night.

Keishon Johnson was found deceased in his cell after being in police custody for over 15 hours. Johnson was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday morning on an open warrant.

Police Chief Jeffery Norman tells reporters the officers were suspended over “concerns.”

A cause of death is still being investigated by the Wauwatosa Police Department

Officers involved will be suspended with pay.