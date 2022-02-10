MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Bucks are making moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline this afternoon.
According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the team has traded Donte DiVincenzo as part of a four team deal. In return the Bucks will get Serge Ibaka and two second round picks from the Los Angeles Clippers, as well as cash considerations.
DiVincenzo was a first round pick of the Bucks in the 2018 NBA draft. Ibaka, who’s been in the league since 2008 will shore up the team’s front-court depth. Prior to his time in Los Angeles, the 32 year old has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors.
Full trade participants:
Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.
Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.
Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.
Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr.
The Bucks continue their west coast road trip tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns.