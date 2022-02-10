4th generation maple syrup producer and UW Extension Maple Syrup Project Manager Jeremy Solin says increasing Wisconsin’s maple syrup production could help the state’s rural communities. In addition to topping off pancakes, Solin says maple syrup is now being used in craft cocktails or as a replacement for refined sugar in recipies. Solin warns, however, this is not a way to get rich quick. It takes 30-40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup.

Wisconsin, which has millions of sugar maples, currently ranks 4th in maple syrup production behind Vermont, New York and Maine.

