After nearly a quarter century working at Wisconsin State Fair Park, CEO and Executive Director Kathleen O’Leary has announced she will retire.

O’Leary began her tenure at State Fair Park in sponsorship before overseeing marketing and communications. She was appointed Interim CEO prior to the 2016 Wisconsin State Fair. In October of 2016, she became the first female in history of State Fair Park to serve as CEO and Executive Director.

“Words can’t describe how much I will miss leading the team at Wisconsin State Fair Park and bringing the joy of the Wisconsin State Fair to the people of our great state,” said O’Leary in a released statement. “We have made great strides over the past several years, not just in terms of State Fair attendance, but also in overall guest experience at State Fair Park year round. I am proud to have been instrumental in ensuring that several large infrastructure projects, including the new Central Mall area, were completed, and know that despite the challenges of the past 18 months, the future is bright at State Fair Park.”

O’Leary will remain on the job through the end of October.