Kohler Co. will implement a COVID-19 vaccine for employees, the company announced Wednesday. Staff will need to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

The announcement came just days after the Ryder Cup was held at Whistling Straits in Kohler.

The company released the following statement:

The health and safety of our associates at Kohler Co. remains our top priority, which is why we updated our protocols to require U.S. associates to be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022. As we continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in our company and communities, we remain committed to protecting our associates, and doing what is right for one another.

Kohler Co. has been actively protecting our associates and communities throughout this pandemic by following recommendations and guidelines from the CDC and local health officials. With the highly contagious Delta variant surging across the country, and in anticipation of the expected OSHA standard, our vaccine policy represents the right next step and best path forward for the health and safety of our workforce.