

























MILWAUKEE, WI- There are new business opportunities in the Milwaukee service industry sprouting up, which beam like rays of light after a devastating stretch of time in the pandemic that plagued businesses with limited hours due to staffing shortages, as well as back logs in the supply chain and lack of incentive to work in a relentless field.

Even though the industry is still struggling with those problems, businesses are also learning to survive and even thrive with a new set of rules in place.

The 3rd Street Market Hall at the Avenue located at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. is one of those places blazing a new trail and attracting new tenants during this tenuous time.

Partner with Dairyland Old Fashioned Custard and Hamburgers Joe McCormick says he’s optimistic about the future of the restaurant industry and the unique platform the 3rd Street Market Hall offers.

“We have been behind this project since the day we heard about it. We think the market hall project will be something transformative for Milwaukee and especially the downtown,” said McCormick.

He reiterates that the culture within the industry, will prove to be a huge incentive for workers in a competitive job market.

“Yes, it’s a challenge to find people but if we create a culture in a place for people to work that is thrilling and exciting and rewarding, that’s how we’re going to find the right people,” McCormick said.

A number of restaurants in the 3rd Street Market Hall including Dairyland Hamburgers, Midway Bakery, MaKE Waves, The Green House and other vendors, will begin opening soon.

They are looking to fill all positions from bartenders and managers, event sales, to social media management.

For more information about starting a career at the 3rd Street Market Hall, send an e-mail to [email protected] or CLICK HERE to apply online.