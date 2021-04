🤯WTMJ Exclusive Footage of today's multi-vehicle pileup on US-41 in Washington County. All SB Lanes at WIS 28 in Lomira remain closed at this time.



MORE FOOTAGE: https://t.co/aQSU8nKRad pic.twitter.com/Bk2mCbLNId — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) April 21, 2021

Dashcam video shared with our news partners at TMJ4 News by William Van Aacken.

WASHINGTON COUNTY- Dashcam video taken during a snowstorm this morning in Washington County shows a high speed crash involving a semi truck.

The semi crash was part of a series of accidents that plagued the area this morning and led to I-41 being closed down for several hours this afternoon.

There are no word on the severity of any injuries at this time.

The drone footage was sent by a WTMJ listener.