MILWAUKEE – After several hours of being closed, the runway is back open at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. According to an airport spokesperson, the runway was closed after a KC-135 military aircraft owned by the 128th Air Refueling Wing experienced a tire failure upon landing.

No injuries were reported, but the runway was closed for several hours as crews worked on removing debris from the runway and performing repairs on the damaged airplane.

The closure caused delays and cancellations, with at least one United flight to Chicago O’Hare Airport being cancelled, and even with the runway now open, a Mitchell spokesperson told WTMJ travelers should check with their airline for their latest flight status.

You can check flight statuses for all Mitchell flights here.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

