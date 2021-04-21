KENOSHA COUNTY- The man police say opened fire inside the crowded Somers House Tavern Sunday morning, shooting six people and killing three of them has been formally charged with three counts of homicide.

Rakayo Vinson was charged with homicide for the deaths of 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, 24-year-old Cedric Gaston, and 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson. Vinson was also charged with three counts of attempted homicide for shooting, and injuring, three others.

According to the Kenosha County District Attorney and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Vinson allegedly got into an altercation with the 3 men and was kicked out of the bar, only to return a short time later with a gun. Investigators say the shooting began inside the bar but eventually spilled outside and onto the lawns of neighboring properties.

Police say Vinson fled the scene and went to Racine County where he then allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to his cousin. He eventually brought the vehicle back and was arrested by Mount Pleasant Police.

Vinson is currently being held on 4-million dollars cash bond.