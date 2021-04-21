MADISON — In light of the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order furthering the discussion on changes in law enforcement.

According to the release, the order will direct state-managed law enforcement, including the Department of Natural Resources Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection, the Wisconsin State Capitol Police, and the Wisconsin State Patrol, to review and update their use of force policies.

“We’re getting to work here on the state level to make sure we’re leading by example and setting the bar in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites across our state are demanding action and meaningful, systemic change—this is a critically important step, but it can’t be the last. Our Badger Bounceback agenda includes several measures on policing accountability and transparency and I am hopeful these provisions will receive bipartisan support so we can continue the important work of keeping our promises of a more just, more fair, and more equitable state,” Evers said.

The announcement comes as the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee is set to begin reviewing Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget proposal in the coming weeks