MADISON- Wisconsin today joined a dozen other states without a border-to-border mask mandate.

The State Assembly voted in favor of immediately repealing the governor’s mandate on the grounds that he overstepped his authority in repeatedly issuing public health emergencies during the year-long pandemic.

“We aren’t here to talk about masks,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos opened this morning’s session with. “We are here talking about the unlawful declaration that Governor Evers has repeatedly been calling during much of the COVID pandemic.”

The Assembly’s vote today will repeal the mandate upon the signing of the proposal by both Assembly Speaker Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. Vos’s office says they’ll put their signatures on the proposal Friday at 10am.

The vote this morning was heavily partisan, with no democrats voting in favor.

“There is nothing redemptive about this resolution,” Democrat Robyn Vining said. “You don’t save a single life, you don’t help our healthcare heroes, you don’t protect frontline workers, you don’t come alongside our small businesses, you don’t put kids back in classrooms, you just hurt people, threaten the economy, and people really might die.”

In a separate vote, the Assembly proposed a fix to ensure the state doesn’t lose out on roughly $50-million per month in federal food stamp money. That proposal is attached to a separate, larger COVID-19 relief bill that the Governor has yet to say if he’ll sign.

Senator LeMahieu says his body will meet tomorrow (Friday) morning to vote on the proposed fix.

Today’s vote does not affect, or change, local mask mandates put in place by individual municipalities. To see Milwaukee’s ruling, click here.