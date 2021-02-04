The Milwaukee Rescue Mission is facing a double challenge this week; they continue to shelter hundreds of people during a pandemic but now extreme cold temperatures are moving into Southeast Wisconsin.

That means there are still homeless people on the streets with no warm place to go.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission President Pat Vanderburgh says with the first arctic blast of the pandemic, they are actively searching, along with other organizations, for people who need help during these upcoming frigid days.

“Sometimes people prefer not to be in a shelter, they prefer to sleep outside but when it gets really cold then they will come our way,” said Vanderburgh.

Photo Courtesy: Milwaukee Rescue Mission

Although their capacity has been cut in half by the pandemic, Vanderburgh says they will find a place for those in need.

“So the way we’re making capacity is (by placing people) in our lobby, in our chapel,” Vanderburgh said. “Right now we’re averaging about 200 men, women, and children in all of our shelter.”

