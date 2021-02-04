Milwaukee is loosening some Covid 19 capacity limits beginning on Friday. Pabst Theater Group CEO Gary Witt says that’s a step in the right direction but there’s still a long, long way to go before we get back to normal. Witt tells Wisconsin’s Morning News with big acts not touring right now they may start with smaller, regional acts and perhaps some comedians. Witt also explains how interconnected live shows are with the success of Milwaukee bars, restaurants and hotels.

