The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint as one of their correctional officers is arrested for alleged sexual assault of a woman who was in their custody.

The office says their investigation began on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 after the victim made the allegation.

After developing supporting information, the officer was arrested Friday, January 29.

The officer, a 25-year-old Franklin man, has been with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer since 2018.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the matter for possible charges.

“An allegation of this nature not only brings dishonor to the Sheriff’s Office and our profession but violates the public trust that we work so diligently to uphold,” says Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. “Our investigation and arrest affirm our commitment to the public that we hold ourselves to a higher standard and that conduct of this nature will not be tolerated.”