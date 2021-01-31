UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: One of the victims injured in today’s shooting inside Fox River Mall has died.

In his most recent update to reporters, Grand Chute Police Public Information Officer Travis Waas says one of the two victims died from injuries sustained after they were shot this afternoon inside one of the mall’s main corridors. The other victim suffered minor injuries.

“A detailed search of the mall is still underway to locate and escort out those who had sheltered in place,” says Waas. They expect to complete this by 9 p.m.

The search for the suspect continues, believed to have left the mall before law enforcement arrived. “We’ve identified several witnesses who observed the incident,” says Waas. “Those individuals are currently speaking with investigators.”

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.: Grand Chute Police say two people were injured due to a shooting inside the Fox River Mall in Appleton Sunday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Travis Waas told reporters that officers headed to the mall around 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired inside one of the mall’s main corridors.

“It is believed that the shooter left prior to law enforcements’ arrival,” says Waas. “A preliminary search of the mall looking for active threats was conducted and completed. Currently a detailed search of the mall is being completed by area law enforcement to locate and escort those that had sheltered in place out of the mall.”

The condition of the two people injured was not provided.

ORIGINAL POST:

A large law enforcement situation is taking place at the Fox River Mall in Appleton Sunday afternoon.

NBC 26 in Green Bay reports the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area as they are on the scene investigating.

Photos and videos being posted on social media shows a number of emergency vehicles outside the food court entrance of the mall.

#Breaking I have arrived on scene, just looking for a safe area to park. Very active situation at the Fox River Mall. Stay tuned for a live report at 5pm on @NBC26 . pic.twitter.com/vkbhuBxj9J — Valerie Mia Juarez (@ValerieJuarezTV) January 31, 2021

#BREAKING At the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, very active situation right now. Dozens of law enforcement on scene right now. Be sure to tune into @NBC26 till the end of the newscast as I’ll have another live report coming up shortly. Police advise staying away from the area! pic.twitter.com/Agv2gkLo9p — Valerie Mia Juarez (@ValerieJuarezTV) January 31, 2021

This is a breaking news story. This will be updated as more information becomes available.