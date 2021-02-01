Let’s start here: the transitive property does not apply to the NFL…especially not to trades.

We all saw the big news over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Rams are sending a king’s ransom to Detroit for Matthew Stafford.

2 future first round picks, a future 3rd round pick, and former #1 overall pick Jared Goff.

In the immediate aftermath of that trade, the lazy sports fan boldly prognosticated that if Stafford cost that much, the Texans would get 5 first rounders for DeShaun Watson. The Packers would get 10 for Aaron Rodgers if they ever decided to trade him.

Not so fast, lazy sports fan. Not all trades are created equal.

You see, the Rams are not so much paying for Stafford as they are paying the Lions to take Jared Goff’s gigantic, awful contract off of their books.

That being said, the price tag in this trade was eye-popping.

And now, Sam Farmer of the LA Times is reporting that the Rams made a run at trading for Aaron Rodgers before settling for Stafford.

It makes you wonder what the Rams offer to the Packers might have been…and if it might have been worth it.