MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee east side staple for nearly 80 years just announced a big change.

Glorioso’s Italian Market will soon have new owners, according to a license application filed with the Milwaukee City Clerk. Three Italian brothers, who are part of Valli Produce from the Chicago-area, are listed on the application as the new operators.

This is an interesting parallel, considering the faces of the three original brothers and founders, Joe, Eddie and Ted Glorioso, are still displayed on the outside of the market.

If you’re part of Glorioso’s loyal customer base, don’t panic just yet! One of the new owners has told local media outlets that they plan to keep everything the same and maintain most of the same staff, while also expanding throughout the state.

Glorioso’s Italian Market first opened back in 1946 on the corner of Astor and Brady Street. The business has remained in the family for 78 years – until now.

At this time, the current manager, Michael Glorioso, has not commented on the sale of the specialty Italian grocery store.

