PITTSBURGH – Brewers manager Pat Murphy experienced a flashback when when he heard Yankees manager Aaron Boone had been thrown out of a game on Monday. Boone was tossed even though he didn’t say anything.

“It’s like the teacher looking over: ‘There’s Pat Murphy, he’s always messing around.’ The teacher just abruptly turns and assumes it was me,” he joked on WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Tuesday. “The umpires are in a tough spot. They’ve (always) got people yelling at them.”

Murphy said managers need to be mindful of what they say to an umpire.

“If you make it too personal, it’s going to blow up on you,” he explained. “There’s probably a list of five or six words you can’t say.”

When asked if he ever has ever been thrown out of a game, Murphy said “I can’t remember. I think I have been.”

BATTING PRACTICE INJURY

Pitcher Jakob Junis is recovering after he was hit in the neck by a baseball during batting practice on Monday.

“Thank God there was no fracture,” Murphy said. “There could be a concussion involved. Scary moment. But all is good generally speaking. It could’ve been worse.”

Junis is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder impingement.

