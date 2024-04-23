MILWAUKEE – Get ready for a wet weekend in southeast Wisconsin.
“Starting Friday through Sunday, we could have multiple rounds of heavier rain,” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznanksy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(But) it’s not going to rain the entire three-days. We’re not building an ark, but it is looking like we’ll have multiple chances of big swaths of rain coming through.”
But the forecast can always change, Niznansky reminded.
THE WTMJ 5-DAY FORECAST
TUESDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Sct. Afternoon Rain/Storms, Breezy
High: 68
Wind: WSW 10-20 G 30 mph
TONIGHT: Shower Ending, Temps Fall Quickly, Breezy
Low: 35 Lake, 30 Inland
Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph
WEDNESDAY: Few AM Clouds Then Mostly Sunny; Cool & Breezy
High: 44 Lake, 52 Inland
THURSDAY: AM Frost; Mostly Sunny
High: 52 Lake, 60 Inland
FRIDAY: Rain Likely, Breezy
High: 60
SATURDAY: Scattered Storms, Breezy
High: 75
