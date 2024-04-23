MILWAUKEE – Get ready for a wet weekend in southeast Wisconsin.

“Starting Friday through Sunday, we could have multiple rounds of heavier rain,” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznanksy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(But) it’s not going to rain the entire three-days. We’re not building an ark, but it is looking like we’ll have multiple chances of big swaths of rain coming through.”

But the forecast can always change, Niznansky reminded.

THE WTMJ 5-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Sct. Afternoon Rain/Storms, Breezy

High: 68

Wind: WSW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Shower Ending, Temps Fall Quickly, Breezy

Low: 35 Lake, 30 Inland

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Few AM Clouds Then Mostly Sunny; Cool & Breezy

High: 44 Lake, 52 Inland

THURSDAY: AM Frost; Mostly Sunny

High: 52 Lake, 60 Inland

FRIDAY: Rain Likely, Breezy

High: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered Storms, Breezy

High: 75

