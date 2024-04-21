MILWAUKEE – Two people have died in separate crashes along 35th Street with both accidents involving Milwaukee County buses.

Around 11:55 PM on Thursday, April 18th, the driver of a Ford with three passengers ran a red light while travelling westbound on Capitol Drive. The vehicle collided with a Milwaukee County bus that was travelling northbound on 35th street carrying three passengers. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, while all three passengers were taken to the hospital. One of them, a 31-year-old, is in critical condition. The bus driver and one passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. The other two passengers received treatment at the scene.

Data from the Milwaukee Police Department show there have been 9 deadly crashes on Capitol Drive since January of 2023.

Milwaukee Mayor told WTMJ’s news partners at TMJ 4 News that Capitol Drive is a significant issue for public safety: “”That street should have some additional focus just because of the sheer number of speeding and crashes and deadly crashes that we’ve seen.”

Mayor Johnson went on to say the city would “encourage and appreciate” financial help from the state in addressing Capitol Drive.

On Saturday, April 20th, just after 9:30 PM, a vehicle carrying two passengers travelling southbound on 35th street impacted a Milwaukee County Bus that was travelling eastbound on Wisconsin Avenue. A passenger of the vehicle that impacted the bus was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures. The driver and remaining passenger were brought to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. The driver of that vehicle has been taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The bus that was impacted on April 20th was carrying seven passengers. Six of the passengers went to a hospital to receive treatment, none of the injuries sustained by the passengers or driver of the bus were life-threatening.

The identities of the deceased people in either crash have not yet been confirmed.