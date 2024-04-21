MILWAUKEE — A double shooting in Milwaukee sends both shooters to the hospital Sunday.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting on 29th and Galena that happened shortly after 3pm. A 38-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A 36-year-old also arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal gunshot injury.

Authorities are investigating what led to the shooting, however, it appears the incident resulted from the 38-year-old and the 36-year-old exchanging gunfire. Both the 38-year-old and the 36-year-old were taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.