As the city of Milwaukee’s profile grows in the coming months, Visit Milwaukee is launching a new brand and logo.
It’s the first rebrand in nearly 20 years.
“It’s new energy for a city on the rise and on the move,” said Josh Albrecht, vice president of marketing and communications. Albrecht was a guest on WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Midday News on Tuesday.
“Fresh, flavor and forward.”
.@visitmilwaukee’s Peggy Williams Smith unveils the new VISIT Milwaukee brand during a @MKEBizJournal event at Saint Kate’s. pic.twitter.com/LqKv6l7S4L— Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) April 16, 2024