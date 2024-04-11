Every week, WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’
The show defines an ‘Everyday Hero’ as “an average John or Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea that they would save a life!”
On Thursday, the show honored fishing boat captain Kyle Johnson. Johnson and his crew transformed a routine fishing trip into a rescue mission off the coast of Gulfport, Mississippi, according to KOAT-TV Action News.
Thanks to Johnson and his crew, passengers on board a small plane were saved after the aircraft crashed into the sea.
“You never know what you’re going to run into at the Chandeleur Islands,” Johnson told KOAT-TV. “They are a really cool and magical place and never know what really going to happen.”
Thank you Capt. Johnson for saving lives!
