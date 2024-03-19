UPDATE AT 1:02 PM ON 3/19/2024: Emma Price has been located and is safe.

MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old has gone missing in Milwaukee. Police are seeking help finding Emma Price, who was last seen Monday morning near N. Granville and W Bradley Rd.

The 77-year-old Black woman stands about 5-foot-2 and weighs around 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and gray colored jacket, black pants, and black shoes. She has a light complexion, aged spots on her face and gray hair.

Price may also be the passenger of a 2018 gray colored Chevrolet Impala. Any with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7242.