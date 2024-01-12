MILWAUKEE – A large snow storm is making its way into southeast Wisconsin.

“Snow is expected to quickly accumulate Friday morning with a few inches of snow possible before lunchtime,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Tyler Moore. “Roadways and travel will start to go downhill. Winds will start to intensify this morning as well.”

Snow will continue to add up this afternoon, according to Moore.

“Blizzard conditions will be possible by Friday evening into tonight as temperatures drop and the snow becomes fluffier and lighter,” Moore said. “Winds will gust near 40 to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility. Snow showers will linger into Saturday morning but the heaviest snow and most of the accumulation will be done.”

In total, most of the area can expect 8-12 inches of snow, isolated higher amounts will be possible with lake enhancement a few miles inland, according to Moore. Lesser amounts are expected along Lake Michigan.

Our Snow 4cast heading into the Storm Event… Still thinking some mixing, especially with in a mile from the lake from Milwaukee to Kenosha. Highest totals likely just NW of Metro Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/FK2JD2Cvx4 — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) January 11, 2024

Road conditions have been messy all morning; a crash on I43 northbound at Highway 57 has closed the freeway. WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga recommends drivers head east on Mink Ranch and then get back on the freeway at the Highway 32 on-ramp. Another crash near Beloit on I39/90 south shut down the freeway for a time this morning.

Additionally, listener reports indicate semi trucks on I94 westbound are stalling out on the Sunnyslope Hill. And WTMJ’s Adam Roberts captured this image on the Zoo Interchange elevated west-to-south ramp where cars had stalled out and people were exiting their vehicles:

Right now in the Zoo Interchange, several cars are stalled out, with people exiting their vehicles as snow continues to fall.@D_La recommends not leaving your vehicle, and waiting for assistance from road crews. We'll have more throughout the morning on WTMJ. pic.twitter.com/Lw20zMd4r2 — Adam Roberts (@AdamRobertsMKE) January 12, 2024

WTMJ 5-DAY FORECAST

****WINTER STORM WARNING FROM 6AM FRIDAY UNTIL 12PM SATURDAY FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN****

HERE’S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST TYLER MOORE

FRIDAY: Mix Lake/Snow Inland. Heavy At Times. Windy and Blowing Snow.

High: 35

Wind: E 20-30 mph Gust 45 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Continues, Becomes Lighter. Windy and Blowing Snow.

Low: 28

Wind: N 25-35 mph Gust 45 mph

SATURDAY: Snow Shower, Windy, and Blowing Snow. Total Snow: 8-12″ Inland and 5-8″ Lakeside MKE South

High: 26

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, Very cold

High: 10. Wind Chill: -15 to -5

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Bitter Cold

High: 5. Wind Chill: -25 to -15

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Bitter Cold

High: 4. Wind Chill: -25 to -15

