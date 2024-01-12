The Green Bay Packers enter the NFC Wildcard round against the Cowboys, and according to ESPN, face the second-lowest odds to pull off the upset at 7.5.

After winning their last three games to clinch that final spot, and after continuing their ownership of the Chicago Bears in a win-or-go-home game, this team is primed to make the upset.

That’s right – the Pack will be celebrating in Jerry’s world, once again, and here are my three reasons why:

Number one. Underdogs. There is not a single team in the National Football League that has fought and overcame adversity like the Green Bay Packers this season. From injuries to learning curves, and even when a little off-field drama filled the headlines, somehow, someway, Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love figured things out, and have this team three wins away from a Super Bowl.

Number two. Aaron Jones and Jordan Love. Jones has just flat-out simply owned Dallas. In 3 games against the Cowboys, Jones has rushed for a total of 370 yards and six touchdowns. Jordan Love, on the other hand, well, he’s arguably playing the position better than anyone, and will once again, continue his hot streak and dominate. According to Pro Football Focus, since week 12, Love has been the highest-graded passer in the NFL.

Number three. Dallas has Super Bowl aspirations and expectations. Need I say more about a Cowboys team that typically falls flat when it’s expected not to? I think not. The Packers have won in Dallas as underdogs in the playoffs before, and on Sunday that will continue.

The beauty of the NFL playoffs is you don’t have to be the better team all season long – you just have to be better in one game.