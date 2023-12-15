MILWAUKEE — WTMJ’s legendary radio host, Jeff Wagner has officially entered retirement. This is the final edition of The Jeff Wagner Show on Newsradio 620 WTMJ, featuring familiar faces and names alike from over the years, including Jeff’s family, friends and fans.

Listen to the full episode here in your browser or on your podcast platform of choice under ‘The Jeff Wagner Show’ feed. You can watch the show in its entirety here in your browser, by clicking here, or by visiting WTMJ’s YouTube channel here.

Use the following timestamps to navigate the video segment of Jeff’s final show:

(0:00): Jeff introduces his final show.

(7:54): Reading kind messages from fans.

(10:20): How did Jeff get started working in radio?

(17:51): More fan texts + reflecting on the hard work & dedication of producers.

(22:38): Former Wagner Producer Charlie Snell of WTMJ N.O.W. joins the show.

(29:15): Thank you messages continue by reflecting on WTMJ program directors of the past.

(33:00): ‘The Best of Jeff Wagner’ is coming next week + the value of working with great people.

(47:51): Fun stories from former WTMJ host John Green + appreciation for Steve Scaffidi & WTMJ hosts.

(50:29): Former WTMJ Program Director Jon Schweitzer joins the program.

(58:50): Taking calls & saying farewell to Jeff’s passionate fans.

(1:11:28): Jeff is joined by his brother, Scott, and niece, Sydney.

(1:21:00): Re-occuring characters & close friends Sister Pat & Beth join the program.

(1:27:30): How did Jeff meet his wife? Fran Wagner joins to tell that story & more.

(1:33:37): Former WTMJ leader Steve Wexler joins the program.

(1:40:59): Final remarks on the program & a resounding applause from teammates & loved ones.

(1:47:32): Jeff’s final remarks to his WTMJ teammates off the air.

His conversations included calls and texts from WTMJ fans & listeners, his former producer, Charlie Snell, a visit from WTMJ’s former Program Director, Jon Schweitzer, Jeff’s brother and niece, Scott and Sydney, reoccurring characters and friends, Sister Pat and Beth, a conversation with his wife, Fran, a chat with WTMJ’s former leader, Steve Wexler and a round of applause + studio visit from his WTMJ/Good Karma Brands teammates and some loved ones.

