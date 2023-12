After 25 years on WTMJ Radio, Jeff Wagner is hanging up his head phones.

On Wednesday, WTMJ’s parent company Good Karma Brands threw a going-away party for Jeff at St. Kate’s in Milwaukee.

Current and former colleagues, along with family and friends paid homage to Wagner. Click the link to hear what guests had to say about the radio legend, courtesy of WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad.

Related: Wisconsin’s Morning News 5Q: Jeff Wagner Retirement Edition