Jeff Wagner wraps up 25 years on WTMJ Radio this week. His final show is Friday, December 15th. Wagner shared some thoughts about his career during a Wisconsin’s Morning News 5Q.

What will you miss most about being on the radio?

“The daily interaction with listeners. It’s not even close. I’ve been overwhelmed by emails and texts. I’m going to miss the audience more than they’re going to miss me. It’s been priceless. Don’t tell anybody, but I would’ve (worked) for free. Thankfully they paid me for it (laughs).”

What inspired you to do radio?

“I ran for attorney general in 1994 and made the rounds on radio stations across the state. I was intrigued by the medium.

In 1995, I picked up the phone and called a local program director and offered to be a fill-in. I fell in love with the medium. I filled in for about three years, then the opportunity came along at WTMJ for a full-time gig. The best thing that ever happened to me was losing that race (for attorney general). It started me on this whole second career.”

What is your advice to a young up-and-comer in the radio industry?

“The business is changing dramatically. Be yourself. When I started out, I was up against Rush Limbaugh. All of these radio people tried to be Rush. I realized you can’t do that. He had (that niche) cornered. I had to be me. Be yourself and if you’re good enough, and lucky enough, that’ll be enough.”

Jeff’s final show on WTMJ is Friday, Dec. 15th.