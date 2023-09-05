MILWAUKEE — During his return from Labor Day weekend, WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner welcomed his listeners to join him for a conversation about the sudden passing of his favorite musician, the iconic Jimmy Buffett. The conversation included calls and texts from his listeners as they reflected on what Buffett brought to the world, and the experience fans go through when the most important celebrities in their lives pass away.

Jimmy Buffett’s loved ones announced his passing through his social media channels and website on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 2. The esteemed singer and songwriter was “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs” when he passed the night prior, according to a statement released by his loved ones and representatives.

The conversation spanned the first several segments of his daily radio show as he discussed a range of topics including:

How Jeff learned of Jimmy Buffett’s passing.

What Buffett and his music meant to Jeff.

Meeting Buffett’s band in the airport.

Feeling like you knew a celebrity who passed and how to move past it.

Which celebrity deaths had the most profound impact on listeners?

Jeff Wagner’s only regret.

Celebrities who are a part of our lives without ever knowing them.

