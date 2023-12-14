MILWAUKEE — After 25 years on the air at WTMJ, The Jeff Wagner Show will come to a close with Jeff’s final show before retirement set for Friday, December 15, 2023.

In honor of their friend and colleague, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News co-hosts John Mercure & Greg Matzek welcomed him on the show to reflect on their time together and what this career has meant for Jeff.

Tune into Jeff Wagner’s final show from Noon to 3 p.m. on Friday. From Friday until the end of the year, WTMJ will air ‘The Best of Jeff Wagner,’ featuring years worth of the WTMJ legend’s most noteworthy and entertaining segments. You’ll be able to tune in for that on your radio, via the Listen Live page here on WTMJ.com, or by live streaming on our Watch Live tab and/or YouTube channel.